X

Zoo Atlanta hosts Mother’s Day brunch on May 14

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Nonmember admission is included to Zoo Atlanta with the Mother’s Day brunch buffet on May 14 in the Michael and Thalia Carlos Ballroom, Savanna Hall, Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.

Overlooking the African Savanna, the buffet is scheduled to last 90 minutes, with the first seating from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second seating from 1:15-2:45 p.m.

Fees are:

  • $169 for a table for two or $152 for a member table for two.
  • $334 for a table of four or $300 for a member table for four.
  • $504 for a table of six or $455 for a member table of six.

Not available at the door, reservations must be made by noon May 13 at ZooAtlanta.org/event/mothers-day-brunch.

Among the zoo moms are Lulu and Shalia the gorillas; Eleanor the warthog; Madu, Blaze and Miri the orangutans; Adanna the Angolan colobus monkey and Bam the Schmidt’s guenon, according to Zoo Atlanta.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visitors pay more for Atlanta Braves stadium debt as tourism bounces back3h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
25m ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta-based NextGen sued for healthcare data breach of 1M customers
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcell Ozuna pleads no contest to resolve DUI case
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcell Ozuna pleads no contest to resolve DUI case
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

South Fulton officer accidentally shot during training at gun range
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

Mother’s Day brunch set for Georgia Aquarium
1h ago
MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain
Mother’s Day is free for moms at College Football Hall of Fame
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top