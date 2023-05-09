Zoo Atlanta hosts Mother’s Day brunch on May 14

Nonmember admission is included to Zoo Atlanta with the Mother’s Day brunch buffet on May 14 in the Michael and Thalia Carlos Ballroom, Savanna Hall, Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta.
Overlooking the African Savanna, the buffet is scheduled to last 90 minutes, with the first seating from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the second seating from 1:15-2:45 p.m.
Fees are:
- $169 for a table for two or $152 for a member table for two.
- $334 for a table of four or $300 for a member table for four.
- $504 for a table of six or $455 for a member table of six.
Not available at the door, reservations must be made by noon May 13 at ZooAtlanta.org/event/mothers-day-brunch.
Among the zoo moms are Lulu and Shalia the gorillas; Eleanor the warthog; Madu, Blaze and Miri the orangutans; Adanna the Angolan colobus monkey and Bam the Schmidt’s guenon, according to Zoo Atlanta.
