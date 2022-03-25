Trees Atlanta hosts two Native Plant Sales in April

Trees Atlanta will host two Native Plant Sales in April at two locations.
Sales will be held:
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta next to the Freedom Farmers Market.
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at Trees Atlanta Kendeda Center, 225 Chester Ave., Atlanta in Reynoldstown at the Trees Atlanta office.
The largest selection and inventory will be at The Carter Center.
All proceeds from this sale will fund the work of Trees Atlanta to protect and improve the urban forest across Metro Atlanta.
View the plant list at bit.ly/3ubdzRx.
For more information, visit TreesAtlanta.org/PlantSale.
