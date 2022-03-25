ajc logo
X

Trees Atlanta hosts two Native Plant Sales in April

Two Native Plant Sales will be hosted by Trees Atlanta on April 2 and 9 in two locations. (Courtesy of Trees Atlanta)

Credit: Trees Atlanta

caption arrowCaption
Two Native Plant Sales will be hosted by Trees Atlanta on April 2 and 9 in two locations. (Courtesy of Trees Atlanta)

Credit: Trees Atlanta

Credit: Trees Atlanta

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Trees Atlanta will host two Native Plant Sales in April at two locations.

Sales will be held:

  • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway NE, Atlanta next to the Freedom Farmers Market.
  • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9 at Trees Atlanta Kendeda Center, 225 Chester Ave., Atlanta in Reynoldstown at the Trees Atlanta office.

The largest selection and inventory will be at The Carter Center.

All proceeds from this sale will fund the work of Trees Atlanta to protect and improve the urban forest across Metro Atlanta.

View the plant list at bit.ly/3ubdzRx.

For more information, visit TreesAtlanta.org/PlantSale.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Fulton will open new Greenbriar Mall tag office on March 28
YMCAs hire, register for Summer Day Camps
Tiny Doors debuts first Buckhead installations
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top