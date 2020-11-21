The Rev. Markel Hutchins leads new national peace effort

Hutchins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email, “As I was witnessing the officers and the worshipers smiling and listening to each other, I had to pause and reflect on the fact that here I was, a Baptist reverend, meeting in the halls of a mosque with representatives of law enforcement.”

He added, "At that moment, I gave thanks to the Lord for the calling to do His work.”

With 65 million people attending 350,000 houses of worship every week, plans are well underway for the second National Faith & Blue Weekend and also programming that will occur during the year “that keeps the momentum going,” he told the AJC.

Information: 404-605-7000, FaithAndBlue.org/events, facebook.com/FaithAndBlue, youtube.com/channel/UCmx-d3B6FmSkszesyJKZtDA, cops.usdoj.gov, RevMarkel.com

