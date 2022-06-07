The Manhattan Transfer at GSU on June 11

The 10-time Grammy-winning group, The Manhattan Transfer will perform at 8 p.m. June 11 at Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta.
Celebrating their 50th year as a vocal group, The Manhattan Transfer continues to build upon the foundation established by their late founder Tim Hauser who organized the group in 1972.
TMT now features Janis Siegel (alto), Alan Paul (tenor), Cheryl Bentene (soprano) and newcomer Trist Cureless (bass) who replaced Hauser following his passing in 2014.
Tickets are $5 for GSU students and range from $50.15 to $89.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3lO7VAM.
