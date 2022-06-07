ajc logo
The Manhattan Transfer at GSU on June 11

On June 11 at the Rialto Center for the Arts, see The Manhattan Transfer, including (l-r) Trist Cureless, Cheryl Bentene, Alan Paul and Janis Siegel as they celebrate their 50th year as a vocal group. (Courtesy of The Manhattan Transfer)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The 10-time Grammy-winning group, The Manhattan Transfer will perform at 8 p.m. June 11 at Georgia State University’s Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta.

Celebrating their 50th year as a vocal group, The Manhattan Transfer continues to build upon the foundation established by their late founder Tim Hauser who organized the group in 1972.

TMT now features Janis Siegel (alto), Alan Paul (tenor), Cheryl Bentene (soprano) and newcomer Trist Cureless (bass) who replaced Hauser following his passing in 2014.

Tickets are $5 for GSU students and range from $50.15 to $89.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/3lO7VAM.

Carolyn Cunningham
