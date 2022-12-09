Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board

Ashe joined the board in 2010, when MARTA’s finances were a shambles. Under several general managers, the agency has since shored up its budget and won the confidence of state and local leaders.

Its improved fortunes helped pave the way for successful transit expansion referendums in Clayton County in 2014 and Atlanta in 2016.

Ashe, the former board chair, choked back tears as he announced his resignation and thanked his colleagues.

“Over the past year or so, I have been pondering what’s next, and I’ve concluded it’s my time to yield the field,” he said. “And, so, with a heavy heart, but also real joy at all we’ve done together, today I am resigning so that MARTA can get a new, fresh set of arms and eyes to keep pushing forward, because our work is not yet done.”

Snyder, who joined the board two years ago, said it was time for the board to “move to the next chapter.”

Abdul-Salaam, who has been in poor health, did not attend Thursday’s meeting. She has served on the board since 2015, when Clayton County joined MARTA.

The replacements for the board members have not been announced.

Meanwhile, the board elected Worthy to be chairman in 2023, replacing Scott.

Worthy is a Kemp appointee, and Scott expressed concern that he did not represent one of the jurisdictions MARTA serves. Scott said the agency would be best served if the board were chaired by a representative of one of its member jurisdictions.

Worthy said he would recommend the chair’s position rotate among board members in the future. He said he would recommend that Clayton County member Katie Powers assume the chair’s job in a year.

Worthy won the support of eight board members, while Scott received four votes. The board also named Powers vice chair, Al Pond as secretary and Roderick Frierson as treasurer.