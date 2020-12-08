Public meeting offers Beltline Southside Trail West construction updates

Attendees are asked to submit questions no later than noon Wednesday, Dec. 9 to meeting.questions@atlbeltline.org. The event sponsors plant to take as many questions as time allows on Zoom and Facebook Live but this is the best way to ensure that your questions will be addressed.

On Feb. 17, construction crews installed security fencing and officially closed the western portion of the Southside Trail.

This 0.75-mile segment, called Southside Trail-West, will remain closed while Astra Group builds out the multi-use trail. Work will include a 14-foot-wide concrete trail; gravel path at Allene Avenue; a new pedestrian bridge, an ADA-accessible ramp, and pedestrian signal and crosswalk at Metropolitan Parkway; lights and security cameras; utility relocations, environmental remediation of the corridor; stormwater infrastructure; granite retaining walls; and full landscaping.

A groundbreaking celebration was held on Jan. 22,, and the project is expected to last a year. These periodic meetings are structured to keep the public informed about the progress and to give updates about any changes.

Information: beltline.org