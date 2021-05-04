Projects for downtown Atlanta improvements whittled down to 17

Beginning in December 2019, the public was invited to submit their best ideas on how to spend $1 million in downtown Atlanta on transportation infrastructure, according to a press release. Over 100 proposals were submitted, and 33 of them made the ballot. Over 3,479 people who live, work, study in, or visit downtown voted to select the final 17 projects to be implemented by the Atlanta Department of Transportation and Atlanta Downtown Improvement District.
Seven have been completed:
- Broad Street NW pedestrian-only environment where removable barriers were installed in the Fairlie-Poplar district.
- ADA crossing at Peachtree Street and Williams Street.
- ADA crossing at Ted Turner Drive and Williams Street.
- Traffic island at Peachtree Center Avenue and Portman Boulevard.
- Trash receptacles were installed in Sweet Auburn.
- A bike lane was added on Jackson Street between Irwin Street and Auburn Avenue.
- The alignment of the existing bike lane on Peachtree Center Avenue was reconfigured to improve safety for all roadway users.
Pending projects:
- Striping and signage to discourage gridlock at susceptible intersections.
- Install bicycle lanes along Marietta Street.
- Peachtree Street’s current configuration lacks the flexibility to safely serve all users.
- Improve pavement condition of Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard between Peachtree Street and W Peachtree Street.
- Design wider Edgewood Avenue sidewalks.
- Designate an on-street loading zone for Edgewood Avenue that will safely preserve the bike lane for cyclists.
- Install creative wayfinding signs along Auburn Avenue and Hilliard Street.
- Replace non-functioning pedestrian push buttons with automated signal timing at traffic lights.
- Assess traffic signals in downtown to determine whether intersections warrant signalization.
- Create a parklet space with street furnishings near the NE corner of Auburn Avenue and Hillard Street.