Places in Peril can be nominated by June 19

June 19 is the deadline to nominate Places in Peril for submission to the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation based in Atlanta.

The public announcement of the 10 Places in Peril will be made in November for the 2024 list.

The program identifies historic sites threatened by demolition, neglect, lack of maintenance, inappropriate development or other threats.

Criteria include:

properties that are historically significant and significantly threatened.

sites that are subject to a serious threat to their existence or historical, architectural and/or archaeological integrity.

a demonstrable level of community commitment and support for the preservation of listed sites.

An hour-long webinar on how to nominate Places in Peril can be found at bit.ly/3FWpdF8.

The nomination form is bit.ly/3N0Ova8.

2023 Places in Peril are shown at GeorgiaTrust.org/our-programs/places-in-peril.