Piedmont to provide COVID-19 vaccinations through partnership with East Lake Foundation

Piedmont Healthcare, in partnership with the East Lake Foundation, will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination outreach clinic on Monday, March 15, in which it will vaccinate approximately 150 members of Atlanta’s East Lake community, according to a press release. Combined with 50 educators from Charles R. Drew Charter School that Piedmont vaccinated on March 10, Piedmont will have helped to vaccinate a total of 200 members of the East Lake community through the partnership.
The individuals receiving vaccinations on March 15 meet the Georgia Department of Public Health’s criteria – they are ages 55 and older and those adults with a high-risk condition – and are affiliated with the East Lake Foundation’s partner organizations: residents of The Villages at East Lake, East Lake Golf Club, the East Lake Family YMCA, Sheltering Arms East Lake, and the East Lake Foundation.
The vaccinations will take place at East Lake Golf Club, which has served as key partner in the remarkable transformation of the East Lake community for the last twenty-five years. This vaccination clinic serves as great example of how East Lake Golf Club is fulfilling its mission of “Golf with a Purpose.” Individuals vaccinated on March 15 are scheduled to receive their second doses on April 12.
On March 10, Piedmont Healthcare also extended a vaccine opportunity to all interested Charles R. Drew Charter School educators at its metro Atlanta vaccination clinic. Drew Charter School, an Atlanta Public Schools charter school, is the anchor of the cradle-to-college education pipeline in the East Lake community.
The East Lake Foundation was created in 1995 to help transform one of Atlanta’s most troubled neighborhoods that had fallen victim to years of disinvestment and the long-term impacts of systemic racism. The holistic revitalization of the East Lake community, led by the East Lake Foundation and its partners, is a landmark achievement in urban renewal, and the work of the East Lake Foundation is providing a blueprint for not only breaking the intergenerational cycle of poverty, but also creating a place where people of all ages and incomes choose to live and thrive.
Piedmont Healthcare has been a partner in East Lake for several years with team members volunteering each year with the East Lake Foundation’s annual Thanksgiving and Holiday Parties, providing food, donating gift cards and participating in the “Adopt a Family” program. More recently, Dr. Jayne Morgan, Piedmont’s Clinical Director of the COVID-19 task force, joined the East Lake Foundation to participate in a COVID-19 vaccination awareness event.