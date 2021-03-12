Piedmont to provide COVID-19 vaccinations through partnership with East Lake Foundation

The individuals receiving vaccinations on March 15 meet the Georgia Department of Public Health’s criteria – they are ages 55 and older and those adults with a high-risk condition – and are affiliated with the East Lake Foundation’s partner organizations: residents of The Villages at East Lake, East Lake Golf Club, the East Lake Family YMCA, Sheltering Arms East Lake, and the East Lake Foundation.

The vaccinations will take place at East Lake Golf Club, which has served as key partner in the remarkable transformation of the East Lake community for the last twenty-five years. This vaccination clinic serves as great example of how East Lake Golf Club is fulfilling its mission of “Golf with a Purpose.” Individuals vaccinated on March 15 are scheduled to receive their second doses on April 12.