Phoenix Flies celebration continues through March 26

“Phoenix Flies: A Celebration of Atlanta’s Historic Sites” continues its 20th year through March 26 by the Atlanta Preservation Center, showcasing Atlanta’s historic buildings, landscapes and neighborhoods.
Phoenix Flies was established in 2003 by the Atlanta Preservation Center (APC) as a way to honor the anniversary of the dramatic rescue of the Fox Theatre, an event that changed Atlanta’s preservation perspective forever, according to an APC statement.
Free events are being offered by 90 new and returning partners.
However, most events require registration.
All events will be listed on preserveatl.eventbrite.com even if registration is optional.
If an event becomes full, add your name to the waitlist and you will be notified if a spot becomes available.
If you register for an event and can no longer attend, cancel your registration so that someone else has the opportunity to go.
Share your Phoenix Flies experiences on social media platforms, using #PreserveATL and @PreserveATL.
View the full digital program at bit.ly/3INsgTb.
Learn more by emailing PhoenixFliesInfo@PreserveAtlanta.com.
Credit: Urbantec Development Partners