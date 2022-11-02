Patriotic events at Atlanta History Center are on Nov. 4, 11

Two patriotic November events are scheduled at the Atlanta History Center, 130 W. Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta.
They include:
- Navy Band Southeast: Pop Music Combo. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Entrance Gardens. Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. The band or any of its subgroups perform for a wide variety of musical settings, including military ceremonies, public concerts and parades. This unit performs more than 500 engagements annually throughout the Southeastern U.S. The unit’s repertoire spans 50 years, including current Top 40 charts. AtlantaHistoryCenter.com/event/navy-band-performance
- Veterans Day Ceremony. 11 a.m. Nov. 11. Free. Veterans Park at Atlanta History Center. Free and open to all, the ceremony is planned outdoors by the Atlanta History Center for all active-duty service members, veterans, their families and grateful community members. In case of rain, the ceremony will move indoors to the Woodruff Auditorium in AHC’s McElreath Hall. The keynote speaker will be Major General Bret C. Larson, commander, 22nd Air Force, Dobbins Air Reserve Base. Musical performances will be given by the 116th Army Band, tenor soloist Timothy Miller and bagpiper Wayne Coleman. Master of Ceremonies will be past Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association President, U.S. Army veteran and West Point graduate Vince Corica. All veterans, past and present, will be thanked for their invaluable service. AtlantaHistoryCenter.com/event/veterans-day-ceremony-2022
