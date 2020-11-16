New distance learning site in Thomasville Heights community

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta is excited to announce the opening of Purpose Built Boys & Girls Club – Thomasville Heights. Housed at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, the new site opened for programming on Nov. 2. The Club will serve as a distance learning location, providing critical support to more than 70 elementary, middle, and high school students. Currently, there is no cost to attend, according to a press release.
The Club joins nearly 20 additional BGCMA locations, offering kids and teens a safe space, supportive relationships, and engaging programming that supports them in reaching their full potential. Programming focuses on supporting kids and teens on their journey to live healthy, succeed in school, get college and career ready, and serve as leaders in their community and beyond.
“We are thrilled to return to Thomasville Heights and reconnect with kids and families in this community,” said David Jernigan, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.
Currently the Club is open 8am – 4pm each day, offering distance learning support with learning pods featuring a 1 to 8 staff to child ratio. Through its partnership with Purpose Built, the new Club is fully funded through 2020. Membership is free and breakfast and lunch are included
When Atlanta Public Schools transitions back to face-to-face instruction, the Boys & Girls Club will shift programming to serve kids and teens afterschool at Thomasville Heights Elementary and Slater Elementary schools. The organization also plans to expand into Price Middle School starting August 2021.
“Through our shared vision, we hope to connect hundreds of families with the critical resources they need so kids and teens can continue to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Greg Giornelli, president of Purpose Built Schools.
As the new site opens amidst the current pandemic, the safety of staff and members is the number one priority of the Boys & Girls Club. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the organization has reduced capacity to 25% and increased the number of staff per child.
Register and find out additional information about Purpose Built Boys & Girls Club – Thomasville Heights at www.bgcma.org/thomasvilleheights/