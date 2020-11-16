New distance learning site in Thomasville Heights community

The Club joins nearly 20 additional BGCMA locations, offering kids and teens a safe space, supportive relationships, and engaging programming that supports them in reaching their full potential. Programming focuses on supporting kids and teens on their journey to live healthy, succeed in school, get college and career ready, and serve as leaders in their community and beyond.

“We are thrilled to return to Thomasville Heights and reconnect with kids and families in this community,” said David Jernigan, president & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta.