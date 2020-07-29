National grant to support diverse small businesses

In partnership with The Hartford, the organization has created a grant program to support brick-and-mortar businesses in commercial districts as they enter the next phases of reopening across the country.

The HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program will fund solutions that help small business owners respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also help to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts. Grants of $5,000 to $15,000 will be awarded on a competitive and first-come, first-served basis. A minimum of 50 percent of grants will benefit diverse-owned businesses, as defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned.