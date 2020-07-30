More than 100 girls attended Atlanta Hawks’ ‘EMPOWHER by Lady Ballers’ event

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Hawks hosted a special one-hour discussion called ‘EmpowHER by Lady Ballers’ in which more than 100 girls were in attendance virtually, according to a press release.
The Atlanta Hawks Lady Ballers Program aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. This was the first virtual event for the Lady Ballers Program and is part of the Hawks at Home program which was created to educate and engage youth in a safe and health-conscious manner during social distancing.
The discussion, moderated by Hawks Reporter and Sr. Coordinator of Digital Content Annie Finberg, featured Tori Miller, College Park Skyhawks General Manager, and Renee Montgomery, two-time WNBA Champion and Activist. After a recent promotion, Miller is the first woman in the history of the NBA G League to hold the position of General Manager. Montgomery has also broadcasted several games for the Skyhawks, the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and ESPN affiliates.
“I’m grateful to have had an opportunity to take part in today’s event,” said Tori Miller. “It was fun for me to be able to connect with a younger demographic of girls and share my experiences and advice. I love what the Lady Ballers Program is doing to continue to empower and uplift the next generation of women’s basketball players and female basketball executives.”
Ahead of the event, participants were able to submit questions to be answered live during the event by the panelists. Questions ranged from advice on how to become a general manager, healthy eating tips and what types of degrees WNBA players hold.
“It’s always a pleasure for me to be invited to various Lady Ballers events,” said Renee Montgomery. “Since leaving the WNBA earlier this year, I continue to look for opportunities to be involved in the community and to give back, and today’s event was a great opportunity for me to connect with young female basketball players. I am hopeful that I inspired them to speak up on issues they care about.”
Information: Hawks.com/HawksatHome