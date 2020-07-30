More than 100 girls attended Atlanta Hawks’ ‘EMPOWHER by Lady Ballers’ event

The Atlanta Hawks Lady Ballers Program aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. This was the first virtual event for the Lady Ballers Program and is part of the Hawks at Home program which was created to educate and engage youth in a safe and health-conscious manner during social distancing.

The discussion, moderated by Hawks Reporter and Sr. Coordinator of Digital Content Annie Finberg, featured Tori Miller, College Park Skyhawks General Manager, and Renee Montgomery, two-time WNBA Champion and Activist. After a recent promotion, Miller is the first woman in the history of the NBA G League to hold the position of General Manager. Montgomery has also broadcasted several games for the Skyhawks, the official G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks, and ESPN affiliates.