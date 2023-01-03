ajc logo
MLK Beloved Community Awards are Jan. 14

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Beloved Community Awards and Afterglow will be held from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Jan. 14 at the Hyatt Regency, 265 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Presented by The King Center, the theme of this King Holiday observance is “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems.”

After the awards show, award-winning actress, singer, Broadway star and performer Stephanie Mills will be performing live during the Afterglow.

Tickets may be purchased at $75 for only the Afterglow or $250 for both the awards show and the Afterglow at bit.ly/3jqcbIU.

Carolyn Cunningham
