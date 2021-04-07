Local nonprofit conditionally supports Atlanta Tree Protection Ordinance

Trees Atlanta has called upon supporters, volunteers, and tree advocates to be aware of what they consider one of the most important law changes affecting Atlanta’s trees, according to a press release. Scheduled for May 17, The City of Atlanta will be adopting a new Tree Protection Ordinance -- the first significant update since its origination in 2001.
Trees Atlanta officials are recommending the approval of the proposed TPO with the condition that the amendments that Trees Atlanta has submitted are incorporated into the final ordinance.
Connie Veates and Greg Levine, co-executive directors of Trees Atlanta have outlined recommendations. Here’s a summary:
“We see that the city has created options that balance guidelines with incentives; however, within this new approach, there are standards that still need improvement. Trees Atlanta has submitted amendments to be considered for inclusion before the document is voted on by the City Council. The scheduled vote has been recently rescheduled for May 17.
We evaluated the ordinance as a whole and then evaluated the estimated impact for 23 standards based on issues that generated the most concern and comments from the public, including tree advocates, environmental and planning professionals, as well as from our own experience and expertise among our staff. Acceptance of the recommended amendments would “move” the improved standards to more support. If enough amendments are accepted by the City, Trees Atlanta will support the approval of a new TPO.
The goals we set two years ago for the TPO rewrite still stand: we want the new ordinance to preserve more trees, plant or replant trees better, and recompense to fund other canopy protection solutions.”
Trees Atlanta encourages residents to reach out to the City Council to ask for adoption of the amendments it has submitted.
Information: treesatlanta.org/ or info@treesatlanta.org.