Local nonprofit conditionally supports Atlanta Tree Protection Ordinance

“We see that the city has created options that balance guidelines with incentives; however, within this new approach, there are standards that still need improvement. Trees Atlanta has submitted amendments to be considered for inclusion before the document is voted on by the City Council. The scheduled vote has been recently rescheduled for May 17.

We evaluated the ordinance as a whole and then evaluated the estimated impact for 23 standards based on issues that generated the most concern and comments from the public, including tree advocates, environmental and planning professionals, as well as from our own experience and expertise among our staff. Acceptance of the recommended amendments would “move” the improved standards to more support. If enough amendments are accepted by the City, Trees Atlanta will support the approval of a new TPO.