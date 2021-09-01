‘Live from Woodruff Park’ returns with September jazz concert series

On September 8, 15, and 22, attendees can enjoy opening and headlining bands on Woodruff Park’s Main Lawn, including Gritz and Jelly Butter, Melvin Miller and Carol Albert. The concerts begin at 5 p.m. with a DJ and/or opening band and the headliner takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Live from Woodruff Park is free and open to the community, with food and beverages available for purchase, in addition to the many nearby dining options that surround the park. It takes place on Woodruff Park’s Main Lawn, located in Downtown Atlanta, bordered by Edgewood Ave., Peachtree St., Auburn Ave. and Park Place. The event series is family-friendly and open to all ages. Picnic baskets, blankets, and chairs are welcome.