‘Live from Woodruff Park’ returns with September jazz concert series

This month, “Live from Woodruff Park” returns to Downtown’s central greenspace, with a series of free concerts featuring renowned jazz musicians, according to a press release.
On September 8, 15, and 22, attendees can enjoy opening and headlining bands on Woodruff Park’s Main Lawn, including Gritz and Jelly Butter, Melvin Miller and Carol Albert. The concerts begin at 5 p.m. with a DJ and/or opening band and the headliner takes the stage at 7 p.m.
Live from Woodruff Park is free and open to the community, with food and beverages available for purchase, in addition to the many nearby dining options that surround the park. It takes place on Woodruff Park’s Main Lawn, located in Downtown Atlanta, bordered by Edgewood Ave., Peachtree St., Auburn Ave. and Park Place. The event series is family-friendly and open to all ages. Picnic baskets, blankets, and chairs are welcome.
At-a-Glance Schedule
September 8th | Sponsored by 100 Peachtree and Zeller Live music by Gritz and Jelly Butter (@gritzandjellybutter) Food from the Slutty Vegan truck and Mocha Pops Alcohol available for purchase
September 15th Live music by Melvin Miller (@m3_live) Food from the Mercedes Benz Stadium truck and Mocha Pops Alcohol available for purchase
September 22nd Live music by Carol Albert (@carolalbertmusic) Food from the Mercedes Benz Stadium truck and Mocha Pops Alcohol available for purchase
Information: www.WoodruffPark.com.