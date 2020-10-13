Livable Buckhead, Tiny Doors ATL present ‘Tiny Parks’ exhibit

Big ideas will come to life on a tiny scale during “Big PATH, Tiny Parks” on PATH400 in Buckhead. From October 16-18, the stretch of PATH400 near Old Ivy Park will be filled with dozens of imaginative, miniature parks created by local businesses and organizations, according to a press release.
The public is invited to walk the trail and stop to enjoy the tiny parks, each with its own theme and immersive audio soundtrack.
Livable Buckhead and Tiny Doors ATL are collaborating on “Big PATH, Tiny Parks” to celebrate public art as well as the value of community parks and greenspaces – no matter how small.
Tiny parks – 14 by 18 inches -- are being crafted by teams from nearly 40 local nonprofit groups and businesses, each one reflecting a different theme or idea for the best use of public greenspace.
Themes include “Hipster Cocktail Party,” “Movie Night on the Green,” “Harvest Market,” and “Health Fair Day at the Park.” The public is encouraged to walk PATH400 to see all the mini-parks and vote for their favorites. Prize categories include People’s Choice, Most Creative Reuse of Material, Best Community Team, Most Unusual, and Most Wanted Features for PATH400.
In addition to the main event on PATH400, Livable Buckhead is creating a virtual event space for people who want to gather online and view the tiny parks. The virtual space is an immersive auditory and visual experience that replicates the in-person experience, including the voting aspect of “Big PATH, Tiny Parks” and the custom soundtracks that local DJ Mike Zarin created for each tiny park.
“When we realized that we couldn’t hold our PARK(ing) Day event due to COVID-19, we knew we needed to find another way to capture the creativity that our partners put into their pop-up parks each year,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “Sometimes you can make the biggest impact by going small, or in this case, really small. So we challenged our partners to see how much imaginative thinking they could squeeze into a 14-inch by 18-inch space, and they didn’t disappoint!”
“Big Path, Tiny Parks” will be open during daylight hours from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18.
The event is sponsored by AMLI Residential; Beck; Buckhead 960; Coastal States Bank; Copiana; Goode Van Slyke Architecture; MFD; Transwestern; Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits; Heath & Lineback Engineers; and Zegi.
Information: www.livablebuckhead.com/tinyparks.