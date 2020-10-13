Livable Buckhead, Tiny Doors ATL present ‘Tiny Parks’ exhibit

In addition to the main event on PATH400, Livable Buckhead is creating a virtual event space for people who want to gather online and view the tiny parks. The virtual space is an immersive auditory and visual experience that replicates the in-person experience, including the voting aspect of “Big PATH, Tiny Parks” and the custom soundtracks that local DJ Mike Zarin created for each tiny park.

“When we realized that we couldn’t hold our PARK(ing) Day event due to COVID-19, we knew we needed to find another way to capture the creativity that our partners put into their pop-up parks each year,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “Sometimes you can make the biggest impact by going small, or in this case, really small. So we challenged our partners to see how much imaginative thinking they could squeeze into a 14-inch by 18-inch space, and they didn’t disappoint!”

“Big Path, Tiny Parks” will be open during daylight hours from Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18.

The event is sponsored by AMLI Residential; Beck; Buckhead 960; Coastal States Bank; Copiana; Goode Van Slyke Architecture; MFD; Transwestern; Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits; Heath & Lineback Engineers; and Zegi.

Information: www.livablebuckhead.com/tinyparks.