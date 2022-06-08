BreakingNews
Cobb judge chosen for golf course death penalty case
‘Listen to Your Eyes’ with Olympic athlete

Three-times Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers will be the guest speaker at the free Listen to Your Eyes Mobile Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta. (Courtesy of Horizon Therapeutics/ThyroidEyes.com)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
22 minutes ago

The Listen to Your Eyes Mobile Exhibit may be seen free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 at Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Connect with others living with Graves’ disease and Thyroid Eye Disease (TED), including three-times Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers to hear her story with Graves’ disease and how she discovered TED.

If you have Graves’ disease, you might not know you are at risk for the separate, but related, condition called TED.

Up to 50% of people with Graves’ disease, the most common form of hyperthyroidism, may develop TED.

For the first time, the exhibit is coming to Atlanta to bring together the local Graves’ disease and TED communities.

Common symptoms of TED include bulging or protruding eyes, double vision, blurred vision, light sensitivity, dry eyes, excessive tearing, swelling of the eyelids, redness, irritation or grittiness.

Without proper treatment, TED can lead to permanent vision loss.

To learn more about TED, visit FocusOnTED.com/ThyroidEyes.com and join the Listen to Your Eyes Facebook and Instagram communities at facebook.com/ThyroidEyes and instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/thyroideyes.

This event is sponsored by Horizon Therapeutics.

To register, visit bit.ly/3wPhFBm.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3sExPuK.

Carolyn Cunningham
