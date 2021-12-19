Library Patron Survey offered by Fulton County

Each quarter, the Fulton County Library System gathers input from library users from across Fulton County to help shape future programs and services.
While 2020 and 2021 have been unlike any other years, library officials still would like to know what patrons think about the library services.
Those services include programs - both online and in person, the enhanced Digital Library, books and more.
The survey lasts about two minutes.
Among the questions are:
- Rate your level of satisfaction with FulcoLibrary programs and events (both in-person and virtual) for children and teens.
- Rate your level of satisfaction with FulcoLibrary programs and events for adults.
- Rate your level of satisfaction with FulcoLibrary digital resources (digital library, apps and website).
- Rate your level of satisfaction with FulcoLibrary print materials (books, DVDs, CDs and other physical items).
- Select your level of satisfaction with your overall services at the library.
Survey: bit.ly/3mdXFCu
Information: fulcolibrary.org
