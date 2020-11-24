Last days for Fulton Library patron survey

Each year, the Fulton County Library System gathers input from library users from across Fulton County to help shape future programs and services.
Library staff recognize that 2020 has been unlike any other year, however, they would still like to know what patrons think about the library services they’ve come to know and love, as well as the new programs like virtual programs, enhanced Digital Library, curbside services and more.
This two-minute survey is a quick and easy way to tell the library system what you think!
The 2020 Patron User Survey closes on Wednesday, Nov .25. Take a moment to take the survey today.
Information: https://www.fulcolibrary.org/news/take-the-2020-library-patron-survey/