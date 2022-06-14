ajc logo
Intown Collaborative Ministries seeks aid

Food items and volunteers are needed at Intown Collaborative Ministries based in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Intown Collaborative Ministries)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Intown Collaborative Ministries is collecting food items from 9 a.m. to noon each Friday and Saturday at McIver Hall, Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, St. Charles Place entrance, 1026 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

ICM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is dedicated to preventing and reversing homelessness and hunger in Atlanta.

Intown CM is completely out of tuna packets, ramen noodles, jelly, canned pop-top vegetables and fruit/applesauce cups.

Additional top needs are instant oatmeal/grits packets, UHT milk (shelf stable), instant coffee packets, salty snack items, canned soups (not condensed) and SPAM.

For donations, visit intowncm.org/donate.

Also, summer delivery volunteers are needed to deliver groceries on Tuesdays and Saturdays to one of four senior living communities.

Slots are available through July 30 by signing up at bit.ly/3Mj4HQG.

To have Intown CM officials speak to your group, email info@intowncm.org.

