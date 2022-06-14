Intown Collaborative Ministries seeks aid

Intown Collaborative Ministries is collecting food items from 9 a.m. to noon each Friday and Saturday at McIver Hall, Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, St. Charles Place entrance, 1026 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.
ICM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is dedicated to preventing and reversing homelessness and hunger in Atlanta.
Intown CM is completely out of tuna packets, ramen noodles, jelly, canned pop-top vegetables and fruit/applesauce cups.
Additional top needs are instant oatmeal/grits packets, UHT milk (shelf stable), instant coffee packets, salty snack items, canned soups (not condensed) and SPAM.
For donations, visit intowncm.org/donate.
Also, summer delivery volunteers are needed to deliver groceries on Tuesdays and Saturdays to one of four senior living communities.
Slots are available through July 30 by signing up at bit.ly/3Mj4HQG.
To have Intown CM officials speak to your group, email info@intowncm.org.
