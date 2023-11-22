Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes is Dec. 9-10

Many people in need will be dressed more warmly as a result of the “Share the Warmth” drive of an Atlanta organization.
New socks, winter hats and gloves are needed for distribution to Intown Cares and the Central Outreach and Advocacy Center.
The drive will be hosted as a part of the Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes that will take place 6-10 p.m. Dec. 9 and 5-9 p.m. Dec. 10.
Along with touring select Grant Park homes, a bake sale, an artist market and a book table with novels by local authors will be other highlights.
Boxes for collecting donations will be present each night along with a donation box outside the front steps of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Grant St. SE, Atlanta, during the week before.
Through a wishlist at bit.ly/CTOHShareTheWarmth, ship directly to Grant Park Candlelight Tour to make donations easier.
Online tour tickets are $25 each through midnight Dec. 8 or $30 each on tour day but free for children younger than age 12.
See more details and buy tour tickets at facebook.com/GrantParkCandlelightTour and CandlelightTourOfHomes.com.
