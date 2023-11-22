Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes is Dec. 9-10

Many people in need will be dressed more warmly as a result of the “Share the Warmth” drive of an Atlanta organization.

New socks, winter hats and gloves are needed for distribution to Intown Cares and the Central Outreach and Advocacy Center.

The drive will be hosted as a part of the Grant Park Candlelight Tour of Homes that will take place 6-10 p.m. Dec. 9 and 5-9 p.m. Dec. 10.