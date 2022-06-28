Georgia Trust hosts Kimpton Sylvan Hotel tour

What was once a residential building is now a boutique hotel in Buckhead.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will host guided tours of the newly rehabilitated Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta.
Tours will be at 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. July 7, with tickets at $35 each.
The 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. tours are sold out.
Originally named “Paces Ferry Tower,” this 1951 residential building was designed in the International Style by architect James C. Wise and briefly was the tallest building in Buckhead.
Its recent award-winning rehabilitation and conversion to a boutique hotel included exterior restoration efforts and the preservation of expansive landscaped areas.
The project now serves as an example for future Buckhead developments that look to preserve the story of a site and building, according to a Georgia Trust statement.
Register at bit.ly/3twszK7.
Guests may make reservations at The Betty, also at 374 E. Paces Ferry Road NE, if they would like to stay after the tour for dinner.
Dinner reservations: TheBettyAtl.com
About the Author