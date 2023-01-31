X
Georgia Trust hosts Historic Theaters Expedition on Feb. 11

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

An Historic Theaters Expedition will be presented by the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and the Fox Theatre Institute from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 11.

Go behind the scenes of five historic theaters for self-guided tours, including:

  • the Fox Theatre, Atlanta’s premier entertainment venue;
  • Plaza Theatre, the city’s longest continuously operating independent movie theater since 1939;
  • Grove Theatre, a historic theater being rehabilitated in the Grove Park neighborhood in west Atlanta;
  • the Balzer Theater, America’s first LEED-certified theater and home of Theatrical Outfit; and
  • the recently rehabilitated Academy Theatre.

Tour-only tickets are available until 11:59 p.m. Feb. 9.

Order tickets by calling the Special Events office at 404-885-7812.

Packet pickup, welcome and orientation are at the Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Tours go on rain or shine, and tickets are not refundable.

Learn more at GeorgiaTrust.org/tours-events/historic-theaters-expedition.

