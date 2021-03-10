Georgia Tech team finalists for urban design competition

This year’s competition asked students for proposals to create a thriving mixed-use, mixed-income area in the East Village neighborhood in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to a press release. The challenge brief asked the students to address housing affordability, equity, transportation, mobility, sustainability, and resilience in their proposals. The four teams now advance to the final round of the competition in April, where they will compete for a $50,000 prize.

Cattlyst from the Georgia Institute of Technology (Contestants Erin Heidelberger, Akhilesh Dhurkunde, Huangzhe Zhao, Robin Cornel, and Alex Sovchen). Cattlyst celebrates Kansas City’s agricultural roots while launching the city into the future of food. The development serves as a complete community focused on showcasing innovation in food technology. It leverages partnerships with existing companies, startups, and universities, as well as its location in the Central Business District, to capitalize on the growing biotech workforce by establishing itself as an innovation corridor anchored by a diverse neighborhood.