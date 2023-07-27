Georgia Organics Tomato Festival is July 30

The 12th annual Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival will be 1-4 p.m. July 30 at the Westside Provisions District, 1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta.

Georgia Organics is the host and beneficiary of this summertime party to celebrate the partnership between local organic farmers and culinary teams.

Event programming will include live music, the annual Farmer Champion Awards ceremony and an auction with special prizes.

Georgia Organics is the oldest statewide nonprofit, providing direct support to local and organic farmers.

On-site parking will not be available at the festival.

Tickets are $95; and VIP tickets are $195, which will not be sold at the door.

For updates on this event, follow facebook.com/GeorgiaOrganics.