Georgia Aquarium hosts Dragon Con Night on Sept. 3

Dragon Con Night will last from 7-11 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.
Food and drinks will be available for sale.
General admission tickets are available for $40 at bit.ly/3c71Ii9, but VIP tickets are sold out.
Occurring Sept. 1-5, Dragon Con “is the largest multi-media, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the universe,” according to a Dragon Con statement.
Dragon Con comprises about 3500 hours of panels, seminars, demonstrations and workshops, with more than 30 specialized programming tracks and a variety of music, the statement added.
More information can be found at DragonCon.org or facebook.com/DragonConOfficial.
About the Author