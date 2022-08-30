BreakingNews
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
ajc logo
X

Georgia Aquarium hosts Dragon Con Night on Sept. 3

Sept. 3 will be Dragon Con Night at the Georgia Aquarium for $40 for general admission tickets. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)

Combined ShapeCaption
Sept. 3 will be Dragon Con Night at the Georgia Aquarium for $40 for general admission tickets. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
44 minutes ago

Dragon Con Night will last from 7-11 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St. NW, Atlanta.

Food and drinks will be available for sale.

General admission tickets are available for $40 at bit.ly/3c71Ii9, but VIP tickets are sold out.

Occurring Sept. 1-5, Dragon Con “is the largest multi-media, popular culture convention focusing on science fiction and fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film in the universe,” according to a Dragon Con statement.

Dragon Con comprises about 3500 hours of panels, seminars, demonstrations and workshops, with more than 30 specialized programming tracks and a variety of music, the statement added.

More information can be found at DragonCon.org or facebook.com/DragonConOfficial.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Atlanta awards $8.2 million to select small businesses and nonprofits4h ago
‘Stranger Things’ experience coming to Atlanta starting in October
2h ago
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez
35m ago
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
3h ago
The Latest
‘He is irreplaceable’: Atlanta police department mourns 4-legged officer
6h ago
MLK’s sister to be honored on her 95th birthday
7h ago
Atlanta Black Theatre Festival is Sept. 1-4
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
12h ago
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top