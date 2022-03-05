Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia Aquarium 5K to be held March 12

Either in person or online, the Georgia Aquarium 5K Walk/Run will be held March 12 in person or March 12 to April 17 online. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

caption arrowCaption
Either in person or online, the Georgia Aquarium 5K Walk/Run will be held March 12 in person or March 12 to April 17 online. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium)

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

Credit: Georgia Aquarium

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
37 minutes ago

The Georgia Aquarium 5K Walk/Run will take place at 8 a.m. March 12 at the Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St., Atlanta.

This race is a 3.1-mile AJC Peachtree Qualifier course through downtown streets and neighboring Georgia Tech.

Parking is $5 at the aquarium for participants entering before 8 a.m. on March 12.

Online participation is also an option.

The virtual race will take place from 8 a.m. March 12 to 11:59 p.m. April 17.

Runners or walkers choosing the online race can participate anywhere they would like at their own pace.

Submit your online results near the bottom of the page, beginning March 12, at bit.ly/3ti8ZA6.

Registration for this event includes a collectible 5K-themed medal and t-shirt, a runner’s bib and Georgia Aquarium swag.

The registration fee is $40.

Proceeds go toward the aquarium’s research and conservation programs, directly benefiting aquatic species.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
MARTA tries to sell bus rapid transit on Campbellton Road, but some aren’t buying it
Center for Visually Impaired hosts March 24 fundraiser
Study: Cost of Atlanta Beltline rail segment could be twice original estimate
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top