Georgia Aquarium 5K to be held March 12

The Georgia Aquarium 5K Walk/Run will take place at 8 a.m. March 12 at the Georgia Aquarium, 225 Baker St., Atlanta.
This race is a 3.1-mile AJC Peachtree Qualifier course through downtown streets and neighboring Georgia Tech.
Parking is $5 at the aquarium for participants entering before 8 a.m. on March 12.
Online participation is also an option.
The virtual race will take place from 8 a.m. March 12 to 11:59 p.m. April 17.
Runners or walkers choosing the online race can participate anywhere they would like at their own pace.
Submit your online results near the bottom of the page, beginning March 12, at bit.ly/3ti8ZA6.
Registration for this event includes a collectible 5K-themed medal and t-shirt, a runner’s bib and Georgia Aquarium swag.
The registration fee is $40.
Proceeds go toward the aquarium’s research and conservation programs, directly benefiting aquatic species.
