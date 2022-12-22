Gateway Center helps homeless, including veterans

GWC provides more than 330 places for men who enter into programs geared to address the underlying reasons for their homelessness such as unemployment, addictions, mental illness or domestic abuse.

Nearly every day, GWC is filled to capacity.

Additionally, more than 500 people are served every day with such services as bathrooms, showers, laundry, clothing, storage and clinic.

GWC also helps individuals and families, who are experiencing homelessness, to have access to short-term residential housing (shelter), intensive case management, coordinated entry assessments, behavioral health services, employment training and housing placement assistance.

For more information, visit gatewayctr.org or facebook.com/gatewayctr.