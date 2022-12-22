ajc logo
Gateway Center helps homeless, including veterans

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
31 minutes ago

Gateway Center (GWC) in Atlanta has reached its $10,000 fundraising goal to provide needs for people who are experiencing homelessness, including veterans.

For veterans, residential programs are provided by GWC to help them with career readiness training.

This maximum two-year program for veterans is housed at the GWC and supported by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

There are 46 beds in the GWC Veterans Program.

All of the GWC clients in the Veterans Program are referred to the Gateway Center through Atlanta’s Homeless Veteran Program.

GWC provides more than 330 places for men who enter into programs geared to address the underlying reasons for their homelessness such as unemployment, addictions, mental illness or domestic abuse.

Nearly every day, GWC is filled to capacity.

Additionally, more than 500 people are served every day with such services as bathrooms, showers, laundry, clothing, storage and clinic.

GWC also helps individuals and families, who are experiencing homelessness, to have access to short-term residential housing (shelter), intensive case management, coordinated entry assessments, behavioral health services, employment training and housing placement assistance.

For more information, visit gatewayctr.org or facebook.com/gatewayctr.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
