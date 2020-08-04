Gary Reedy to retire as CEO of American Cancer Society

Reedy became CEO in 2015, after more than 15 years as a volunteer leader for the organization, including serving as past chair of the ACS Board in 2013 and the ACS CAN Board in 2011.

“We have been through both wonderful and challenging times together,” Reedy told volunteers and staff in an email. “When I stepped into the role of CEO in April of 2015, the newly organized single corporate entity of the American Cancer Society required us to rebuild together. You, our volunteers and staff, never wavered, and I couldn’t be prouder of our joint accomplishments.”