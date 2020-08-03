Ga. 400 resurfacing begins Thursday in North Fulton

The $5 million effort will extend from the I-85 interchange in Atlanta to a point just south of Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs and will include the Glenridge Connector ramps, GDOT said.

Crews will start at Sidney Marcus Boulevard and head north, working 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday, weather permitting. Motorists can expect intermittent single lane closures starting at 9 p.m., and possibly double lane closures after 10 p.m. Message boards will be in place to route traffic.