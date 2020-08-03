Ga. 400 resurfacing begins Thursday in North Fulton

Overnight lane closures are anticipated on Ga. 400, as the Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled Thursday to start a six-month project to resurface about 6.1 miles of the expressway in North Fulton County.
The $5 million effort will extend from the I-85 interchange in Atlanta to a point just south of Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs and will include the Glenridge Connector ramps, GDOT said.
Crews will start at Sidney Marcus Boulevard and head north, working 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday, weather permitting. Motorists can expect intermittent single lane closures starting at 9 p.m., and possibly double lane closures after 10 p.m. Message boards will be in place to route traffic.
“We strongly advise motorists to be prepared, plan ahead and know before you go ... and pack your patience while on the road,” said GDOT Metro District Engineer Kathy Zahul.
Information: https://bit.ly/3k9cGD8