Fulton Fresh Mobile Market continues through Nov. 2

Credit: UGA Fulton County Extension

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Fulton County’s Cooperative Extension is hosting the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market through Nov. 2.

The mobile market will travel various streets, offering free produce, educational courses and cooking demonstrations to residents around Fulton in areas designated as food deserts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The USDA deems an area a food desert if there are at least 100 households located within more than half a mile from a supermarket with no vehicle access and if either 500 people, or 33% of the population, live more than 20 miles from a supermarket - regardless of vehicle access.

Residents can visit the Fulton Fresh Mobile Market at the following times and locations:

  • Tuesdays / 10 a.m.: New Beginnings Senior Center, 66 Brooks Drive, Fairburn.
  • Tuesdays / 1 p.m.: St. Paul AME Church, Young at Heart Senior Group, 1540 Pryor Road, Atlanta.
  • Wednesdays / 10 a.m.: Palmetto Community Center, 595 Main St., Palmetto.
  • Wednesdays / 1 p.m.: Allen Temple AME Church, 1625 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., Atlanta.
  • Thursdays / 10 a.m.: West Hunter Street Baptist Church, 1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., Atlanta.
  • Thursdays / 1 p.m.: Camp Truitt Education Center, 4300 Herschel Road, College Park.

No registration is required.

For details, call 404-613-4920 or visit FultonCountyGa.gov.

Georgia Gwinnett College chief of staff to leave for private sector job
