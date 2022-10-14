Free summit on elder abuse awareness is Oct. 21

Learn how to stop elder abuse at Fulton County’s Senior Summit on Elder Abuse Awareness from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Harriett G. Darnell Senior Multipurpose Center, 677 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta.
Second in a series, the free summit is hosted by Fulton County Mighty6 District Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.
Among the speakers will be Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis, Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer and Probate Judge Kenya Johnson to help provide solutions and answers to seniors’ questions and concerns.
Abdur-Rahman said, “I’m thrilled our justice partners are back for a second time to protect our seniors. It is a top priority and so is prosecuting those who scam, exploit and harm them.”
Willis added, “Seniors are too often targeted by criminals who seek to hurt them physically or financially. That’s why my office, through our new Elder Abuse Unit, is making a strong effort to protect them.”
Johnson said, “Probate Court’s new mission is to educate and empower communities and its elders about estate planning, legacy giving and generational wealth. Probate Court is excited to fulfill our mission by partnering with experienced lawyers to offer free estate planning services to the communities where we serve and live.”
Register: 404-612-8222
