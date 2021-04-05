X

Filming takes place this week in Sweet Auburn area

There will be extensive filming this week with limited motorist and pedestrian access as well as several special effects.
There will be extensive filming this week with limited motorist and pedestrian access as well as several special effects.

Intown Atlanta | 1 hour ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

There will be production crews filming in the Sweet Auburn area this week, according to a press release.

Details:

Dates: Tuesday, April 6 through Thursday, April 8

Film Shoot Location:

Butler Street Properties, LLC (Eagle Parking) 39 Auburn Avenue NE

Time:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Locations of street and lane closures:

Street Closure:

Wednesday, April 7 -- Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE, from Edgewood Ave. to Auburn Ave.

Parking Lane Closure:

Through Thursday, April 8:

East and West parking lane closure on Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE. from Edgewood Ave. to Auburn Ave.

East and West Parking Lane closure on Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE., from Auburn Ave. NE. to John Wesley Dobbs

South Parking Lane of Auburn Ave. NE. from Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE to Piedmont Ave. ITC - Bell St. NE.

Additional Details:

Overnight filming will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 to 7 a.m. Thursday, April 8. Police will be present on-site.

Stunts include firearms (fake or otherwise), knives or other weapons, fights/violent scenes. Special effects include fire/combustion, burning material, pyrotechnics, rain, fire, explosions, smoke, etc. Fire Department will be present on-site.

Questions: bbirchall@mcustudios.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.