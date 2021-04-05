Filming takes place this week in Sweet Auburn area

There will be production crews filming in the Sweet Auburn area this week, according to a press release.
Details:
Dates: Tuesday, April 6 through Thursday, April 8
Film Shoot Location:
Butler Street Properties, LLC (Eagle Parking) 39 Auburn Avenue NE
Time:
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
Locations of street and lane closures:
Street Closure:
Wednesday, April 7 -- Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE, from Edgewood Ave. to Auburn Ave.
Parking Lane Closure:
Through Thursday, April 8:
East and West parking lane closure on Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE. from Edgewood Ave. to Auburn Ave.
East and West Parking Lane closure on Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE., from Auburn Ave. NE. to John Wesley Dobbs
South Parking Lane of Auburn Ave. NE. from Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. NE to Piedmont Ave. ITC - Bell St. NE.
Additional Details:
Overnight filming will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 to 7 a.m. Thursday, April 8. Police will be present on-site.
Stunts include firearms (fake or otherwise), knives or other weapons, fights/violent scenes. Special effects include fire/combustion, burning material, pyrotechnics, rain, fire, explosions, smoke, etc. Fire Department will be present on-site.
Questions: bbirchall@mcustudios.com