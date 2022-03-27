Fight Night at Passion City Church will be March 31

Fight Night is for men to talk about fighting for their brothers at 6:30 p.m. March 31 at Passion City Church, 515 Garson Drive, Atlanta.
They will be discussing the formation of Fight Clubs - each one being an accountability group of three to five men to help them stay focused on their goals and avoid pitfalls.
These groups of men share a similar season of life and meet consistently to help each other “win the fight,” according to a Passion City Church statement.
For information, visit PassionCityChurch.com/Atlanta/FightClub
