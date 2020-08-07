FICO returns to Atlanta to hold free virtual financial education event

Analytics software firm FICO will host a free financial education online event for Atlanta on Aug. 13 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health, according to a press release.
The event is part of FICO’s “Score A Better Future” program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions, according to Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018.
"We had so much interest from the community when we held our in-person Score A Better Future event in Atlanta in 2018 that we were eager to return to the area for another financial education event. 'Score A Better Future' is now virtual due to the pandemic, but we have a lot of great partners working with us, and it gives FICO a great opportunity to open the event to even more Atlantans who want to take control of their financial health," said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO.
FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.
Other FICO partners for the event include:
- Consumer Action
- National Urban League
- National Consumers League
- NAREB
- Cobb Chamber of Commerce
- Clayton Chamber of Commerce
- Atlanta Black Chambers
- Cobb Collaborative
- Urban League of Greater Atlanta
- Clark Atlanta University
- 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
- Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative
- Alpha Kappa Psi at Georgia State University
- Morningstar Urban Development
Information: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/