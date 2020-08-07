FICO returns to Atlanta to hold free virtual financial education event

The event is part of FICO’s “Score A Better Future” program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions, according to Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018.

"We had so much interest from the community when we held our in-person Score A Better Future event in Atlanta in 2018 that we were eager to return to the area for another financial education event. 'Score A Better Future' is now virtual due to the pandemic, but we have a lot of great partners working with us, and it gives FICO a great opportunity to open the event to even more Atlantans who want to take control of their financial health," said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO.