Extensive filming continues in Sweet Auburn area

Motorist can expect full and continuous lane closures on Hilliard Street NE from Edgewood Avenue SE to Auburn Avenue NE. The area is approximately 350 feet.

There will also be curb and sidewalk closures limiting pedestrian access on Hilliard Street between Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street NE, east sidewalk closures on Hilliard Street from Edgewood Avenue. to Auburn Avenue NE and )Auburn Avenue NE between Fort Street NE and WH Borders Senior Drive NE. Alternating Sidewalks of Auburn Avenue NE: from Fort St. NE to WH Borders Senior Dr. NE.