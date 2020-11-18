Extensive filming continues in Sweet Auburn area

Production crews began filming Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the Sweet Auburn area and will continue through 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, according to a press release.
Motorist can expect full and continuous lane closures on Hilliard Street NE from Edgewood Avenue SE to Auburn Avenue NE. The area is approximately 350 feet.
There will also be curb and sidewalk closures limiting pedestrian access on Hilliard Street between Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street NE, east sidewalk closures on Hilliard Street from Edgewood Avenue. to Auburn Avenue NE and )Auburn Avenue NE between Fort Street NE and WH Borders Senior Drive NE. Alternating Sidewalks of Auburn Avenue NE: from Fort St. NE to WH Borders Senior Dr. NE.
Expected activity includes:
- Complete closure of the street in both directions and closure of more than one lane in one direction only .
- Businesses and residents in a three-block radius of work will be notified and pre-paid alternative parking for displaced regular street parkers of the area will be provided.
- Fire and Police Department presence will onsite throughout the filming.
- Special effects include rain, fire, explosions, smoke, etc.), and stunts.
- Some drilling for anchoring into Hillard Street with wedge bolts will take place with drilling into the street about four inches.
Information: gpagan@mcustudios.com