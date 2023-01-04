Emory Law helps veterans with legal issues

The clinic assists low-income military veterans and their spouses with wills, discharge upgrades, powers of attorney, healthcare directives and disability benefits claims.

The clinic is supported by the Military/Veterans Law Section of the Georgia Bar and the Military Legal Assistance Program.

In August, the PACT Act was passed, providing veterans with the largest expansion of healthcare and benefits in Veterans Administration history, according to a clinic statement.

The expansion now covers more than 20 conditions caused by burn pits and toxic exposures.

Benefits for veterans and their survivors expand coverage for veterans of the Gulf War, 9/11 and the Vietnam War.

Students, who volunteer at the clinic, receive one-on-one time with the veterans, help prepare legal briefs and help staff events for veterans.

Learn more at bit.ly/3FKAtoj.