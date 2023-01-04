Emory Law helps veterans with legal issues

The Emory Law Volunteer Clinic for Veterans is working to help navigate legal issues for American veterans.
Since 2013, the clinic has involved law students, volunteer attorneys and paralegals to work on veterans’ claims.
An Emory Law and Georgetown Law graduate, Carlissa Carson is the clinic’s staff attorney and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve (Air National Guard), who serves as the staff judge advocate to her military unit.
Carson said the clinic expects to see an increase in need now that the PACT Act is federal law.
“Servicemembers with conditions - including brain cancer, GI tract cancer, COPD and other life-threatening illnesses - no longer have to prove these conditions were caused by burn pit exposure, which will lead to easier access to care and benefits,” Carson added.
The clinic assists low-income military veterans and their spouses with wills, discharge upgrades, powers of attorney, healthcare directives and disability benefits claims.
The clinic is supported by the Military/Veterans Law Section of the Georgia Bar and the Military Legal Assistance Program.
In August, the PACT Act was passed, providing veterans with the largest expansion of healthcare and benefits in Veterans Administration history, according to a clinic statement.
The expansion now covers more than 20 conditions caused by burn pits and toxic exposures.
Benefits for veterans and their survivors expand coverage for veterans of the Gulf War, 9/11 and the Vietnam War.
Students, who volunteer at the clinic, receive one-on-one time with the veterans, help prepare legal briefs and help staff events for veterans.
