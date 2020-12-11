Dog owners encouraged to “Bag and Bin It” in Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

This waste represents a public health threat on land and in the water and degrades natural and cultural resources, in addition to being unsightly. Dog waste contains deadly bacteria that enters the ecosystem and the water supply. The U.S. Geological Survey, NPS and the U.S. EPA conducted a multi-year study to investigate patterns in microbial source tracking marker concentrations of possible sources within the national park, finding that dogs are a primary contributor of fecal contamination in the Chattahoochee River within the national park. In addition to the Chattahoochee River providing 70% of the drinking water for metro Atlanta, high bacteria levels in the river can result in advisories for human contact recreation such as kayaking, fishing, and swimming.

In 2017, CNPC and NPS recognized the increasing need to address the ongoing issue of dog waste in the CRNRA. Looking for a fresh perspective, CNPC reached out to Atlanta’s Miami Ad School about a potential campaign. The school’s Strategic Planning Bootcamp class was tasked to raise awareness of the importance of proper disposal of dog waste and to motivate dog owners to pick up after their pets. Student creative teams surveyed park visitors and created campaigns to address the issue. Survey results indicated that more bins were needed but, more importantly, the majority of dog owners were not aware that dog waste could be harmful to the park, the watershed, and the river. Many believed that it was good for the environment to leave the waste in a “natural area” as fertilizer, not realizing that the fecal material damages plants and contaminates the watershed.