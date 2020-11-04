Covenant House Georgia to build housing for homeless youth

Additionally, CHGA will expand the capacity of their existing Crisis Shelter by 20% and renovate their Community Service Center where youth have access to vital support services. These projects will allow CHGA to serve more youth ages 18 to 24 who are overcoming homelessness and escaping trafficking in the community. Cooper Carry helped to design the building which will be constructed by Hogan Construction with Silverman Construction Program Management serving as project manager. CHGA anticipates opening the doors to these new spaces late 2021.

CHGA offers special thanks to John Ridall who has served as Chair of the Building on a Promise Capital Campaign which has raised $8.7 million of the $9.7 million capital campaign goal. Key gifts from the community include The Gift of Hope Foundation, Partners for H.O.M.E., The Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, The Delta Air Lines Foundation, The Schoen Foundation, The James M. Cox Foundation, Tull, Charitable Foundation, The Waterfall Foundation, The Zeist Foundation, The Fraser-Parker Foundation, SunTrust Trusteed Foundations, and many others. Additionally, CHGA’s Board of Directors have given more than $570,000 collectively to the campaign.