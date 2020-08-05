City of Atlanta seeks input on Citizens Participation Plan

The Atlanta City Council will hold a virtual public hearing at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, on Resolution 20-R-4179, the city of Atlanta’s Citizen Participation Plan.
Following the hearing, the City Council will issue a final vote.
The public may access the meeting by the following Conference Bridge: Toll Free Access: (877) 579-6743, Conference ID: 8315991256.
Citizens and other interested parties are invited to provide comments at (404) 330-6021. Public comment will be accepted from 4 to 7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting and messages should not exceed three minutes.
The City of Atlanta Citizen Participation Plan was prepared in accordance with Section 104(a)(3) of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. The 24 CFR 91.105 federal regulations outline the “citizen participation” requirements.
The Citizens Participation Plan sets forth the City’s policies and procedures for attaining citizen input, participation, and comment on the federally-funded programs, specifically, Community Development Block Grant Program, Emergency Solutions Grant , HOME Investment Partnership Program and Housing Opportunities for Person with Aids (together, the “City’s Entitlement Programs”).
Citizen input regarding the use of federal funds received annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is vital; therefore, this CPP will have an open comment period of 30 days.
The Citizens Participation Plan can be reviewed at the City of Atlanta Department of Grants and Community Development website https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/departments/grantsand-community-development.
Questions may be emailed to DGCD_Planning@CityOfAtlanta.onmicrosoft.com.
Information: City of Atlanta, Department of Grants and Community Development, at (404) 330-6390.