City of Atlanta seeks input on Citizens Participation Plan

The Citizens Participation Plan sets forth the City’s policies and procedures for attaining citizen input, participation, and comment on the federally-funded programs, specifically, Community Development Block Grant Program, Emergency Solutions Grant , HOME Investment Partnership Program and Housing Opportunities for Person with Aids (together, the “City’s Entitlement Programs”).

Citizen input regarding the use of federal funds received annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is vital; therefore, this CPP will have an open comment period of 30 days.

The Citizens Participation Plan can be reviewed at the City of Atlanta Department of Grants and Community Development website https://www.atlantaga.gov/government/departments/grantsand-community-development.

Questions may be emailed to DGCD_Planning@CityOfAtlanta.onmicrosoft.com.

Information: City of Atlanta, Department of Grants and Community Development, at (404) 330-6390.