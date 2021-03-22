City of Atlanta has new Public Works commissioner

Wiggins, a veteran in the United States Air Force, has served in both city and county government. In his most recent role, Wiggins served as the Deputy City Manager for the City of Chamblee where he provided oversight of daily operations and capital projects, including an audit of the City’s fee collections that corrected the fair market tax value by more than $40 million and aided in the recovery of more than $500,000 in delinquent payments owed to the City. Wiggins also implemented a cost-neutral reorganization of the Parks and Public Works Departments that eliminated redundant services and increased the delivery of high-priority services.

Prior to working with the City of Chamblee, Wiggins served as the Planning Building and Zoning Director for the City of Forest Park. Other local government positions held by Wiggins include Division Manager with Cobb County Community Development, Lead City Marshal with the City of Smyrna and Public Works Supervisor with the City of Avondale Estates. He began his career in local government as a Police Officer in the City of Avondale Estates.