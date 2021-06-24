Central Library art installation in running for national award

Fulton County Arts & Culture recently announced that one of its art commissions for the Central Library through the Public Art Program has been ranked in the top 100 of all submissions globally in the 2021 CODAawards, according to a press release.
Officials are asking for the public’s help to win the People’s Choice Awards by going to the site and voting for ‘Tree of Light’! Since the projects are listed alphabetically, ‘Tree of Light’ is near the bottom. You must scroll down to vote for it.
Atlanta, the ‘City in a Forest,’ is a place of deep roots and rich history. As a gathering place for knowledge, the Central Library serves as its heart – its modern Tree of Science* – drawing in its community and branching out to others.
The internationally acclaimed CODAawards celebrate the projects that most successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural, or public spaces. Commissioned Art Matters - and the CODAawards celebrate this. The CODAawards program honors the individuals and the teams whose collective imaginations create the public and private spaces that inspire us every day.
Public voting is open through June 30. Winners will be announced on Aug. 30.
Information: https://www.codaworx.com/codaawards/2021-codaawards-top-100/