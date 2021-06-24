Central Library art installation in running for national award

Officials are asking for the public’s help to win the People’s Choice Awards by going to the site and voting for ‘Tree of Light’! Since the projects are listed alphabetically, ‘Tree of Light’ is near the bottom. You must scroll down to vote for it.

Atlanta, the ‘City in a Forest,’ is a place of deep roots and rich history. As a gathering place for knowledge, the Central Library serves as its heart – its modern Tree of Science* – drawing in its community and branching out to others.