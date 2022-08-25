BreakingNews
Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
BREAKING: Tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 28 minutes ago

Six children with special needs were evacuated from their school bus Thursday morning after a large tree fell on the vehicle, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The tree came down on top of the bus just before 7:30 a.m. as it drove along Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School, officials at the scene told the news station. According to Atlanta police, there were no reports of serious injury.

No serious injuries were reported when a large tree fell on a school bus Thursday morning on Beecher Circle, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School.

No serious injuries were reported when a large tree fell on a school bus Thursday morning on Beecher Circle, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School.

Beecher Road is blocked in both directions at Beecher Circle while crews work to clear the tree debris, Channel 2 reported.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

