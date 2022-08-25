BREAKING: Tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta

Six children with special needs were evacuated from their school bus Thursday morning after a large tree fell on the vehicle, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The tree came down on top of the bus just before 7:30 a.m. as it drove along Beecher Circle in southwest Atlanta, not far from Beecher Hills Elementary School, officials at the scene told the news station. According to Atlanta police, there were no reports of serious injury.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Beecher Road is blocked in both directions at Beecher Circle while crews work to clear the tree debris, Channel 2 reported.
This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We have an Atlanta Journal-Constitution photographer on the scene to learn more.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author