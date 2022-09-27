‘Black Nativity’ auditions are Oct. 1

Auditions for “Black Nativity” will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road, Atlanta by appointment only for dancers and singers.
No walk-in auditions will be accepted by Dominion Entertainment in Atlanta.
Performances of this Gospel Christmas musical experience will be Dec. 1-18 at the Ferst Center for the Arts on the campus of Georgia Tech.
“Black Nativity” is an African-American telling of the Nativity story, based on the song play written by African-American poet and playwright Langston Hughes.
The first act of the show recreates the journey of Mary and Joseph, resplendent in African costumes, to Bethlehem, accompanied by old-fashioned spirituals.
The second act takes place nearly 2,000 years later at a modern-day African-American church on Christmas Day, “filled with testifying deacons, sanctified ladies and down-home preaching,” according to a Dominion Entertainment statement.
Sign up for auditions at bit.ly/3QOpCxk.
Information: dominionent.org
