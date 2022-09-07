Beloved Community International Expo is Sept. 10

The King Center is hosting its annual Beloved Community International Expo from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Martin Luther King National Historical Park and the King Center, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Participants may experience different cultures, languages, musical performances, a Kids’ Zone, prizes and food.
“Help us to show up and show out by bringing your friends and family to celebrate our collective diversity,” according to a King Center statement.
The free event is open to all ages.
Co-sponsors include the National Park Service and the Atlanta Consular Corp (representing more than 20 countries).
For more information, visit TheKingCenter.org/what-we-do/beloved-community-international-expo.
