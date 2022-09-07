ajc logo
X

Beloved Community International Expo is Sept. 10

The annual Beloved Community International Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Martin Luther King National Historical Park and the King Center, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. (Courtesy of The King Center)

Combined ShapeCaption
The annual Beloved Community International Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Martin Luther King National Historical Park and the King Center, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. (Courtesy of The King Center)

Intown Atlanta
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The King Center is hosting its annual Beloved Community International Expo from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Martin Luther King National Historical Park and the King Center, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Participants may experience different cultures, languages, musical performances, a Kids’ Zone, prizes and food.

“Help us to show up and show out by bringing your friends and family to celebrate our collective diversity,” according to a King Center statement.

The free event is open to all ages.

Co-sponsors include the National Park Service and the Atlanta Consular Corp (representing more than 20 countries).

For more information, visit TheKingCenter.org/what-we-do/beloved-community-international-expo.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Braves are tied for first place after outlasting the A’s9h ago
Matt Olson returns to Oakland and smacks a home run
10h ago
Warnock accepts Walker’s preferred Savannah debate with conditions
3h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
17h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
The Latest
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
MLK’s sister to be honored on her 95th birthday
Georgia Aquarium hosts Dragon Con Night on Sept. 3
Featured
From left, Douglas Frank chats with Melissa Sauder and her daughter, Anley, 13, of Grant, Neb., before the start of the Nebraska Election Integrity Forum on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: Rebecca S. Gratz

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top