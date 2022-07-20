Backpacks are being collected for children

New filled backpacks are being collected July 24 and online by LOVE ATLANTA to give free to elementary school children and their families.
“We believe this small sacrifice we can make gives a child the confidence to walk into their new year feeling prepared, seen and loved,” according to a LOVE ATLANTA statement.
On July 24, filled backpacks may be dropped off at Passion City Church collection sites at 515 Garson Drive, Atlanta; 2625 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta or 250 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville.
See school supply lists at passion.link/backpacks.
A filled backpack can be purchased and delivered to the church for $29.99 through SchoolBoxKits.com/176-passion-city-church.
For more information, visit PassionCityChurch.com/LoveAtlanta/backpacks.
