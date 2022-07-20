ajc logo
Backpacks are being collected for children

Filled backpacks may be donated in person on July 24 or filled and sent online for $29.99 each for elementary school children and their families. (Courtesy of Passion City Church)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

New filled backpacks are being collected July 24 and online by LOVE ATLANTA to give free to elementary school children and their families.

“We believe this small sacrifice we can make gives a child the confidence to walk into their new year feeling prepared, seen and loved,” according to a LOVE ATLANTA statement.

On July 24, filled backpacks may be dropped off at Passion City Church collection sites at 515 Garson Drive, Atlanta; 2625 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta or 250 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville.

See school supply lists at passion.link/backpacks.

A filled backpack can be purchased and delivered to the church for $29.99 through SchoolBoxKits.com/176-passion-city-church.

For more information, visit PassionCityChurch.com/LoveAtlanta/backpacks.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
