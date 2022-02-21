Hamburger icon
Atlanta’s Phoenix Flies opens March 5-27

From March 5-27, Phoenix Flies will be hosted by the Atlanta Preservation Center to celebrate Atlanta's historic sites. (Courtesy of Atlanta Preservation Center)

Credit: Atlanta Preservation Center

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
29 minutes ago

Phoenix Flies: A Celebration of Atlanta’s Historic Sites launches March 5-27 by the Atlanta Preservation Center.

The celebration was established in 2003 by the APC as a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the rescue of the Fox Theatre.

More than 60 organizations and individuals from the community will show Atlanta’s historic buildings, landscapes and neighborhoods, offering free events in person and online.

Participants are invited to share their Phoenix Flies experiences on all social media platforms, using #PreserveATL and @PreserveATL.

To see the full program, visit bit.ly/3GIgsNB.

For registration for some of the events, go to preserveatl.eventbrite.com.

Send questions to PhoenixFliesInfo@PreserveAtlanta.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
