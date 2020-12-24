Atlanta mayor issues order to strengthen 911 Call Center

Public safety is a top priority for Mayor Bottoms, which has been demonstrated through a series of actions since taking office. Before the end of her first year in office, Mayor Bottoms announced the administration’s historic comprehensive plan to raise compensation for APD members would be instituted ahead of schedule. Just one year ago, Mayor Bottoms announced the most significant pay raises for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department personnel in 15 years.

Mayor Bottoms has also prioritized equity in hiring and compensation for Atlanta employees. In her second year in office Mayor Bottoms banned the salary box history requirement for City of Atlanta applications, as salary history can trap employees in an unfair earnings cycle based on history rather than their skill set—disproportionately affecting women and communities of color.